Malawi: Mosquito Nets Mass Distribution Begins September

Nkhotakota — National Malaria Control Programme has said the countrywide door-to-door distribution of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) begins in September this year (2018).

Chairperson of the Programme's Task force, Happy Kondowe, disclosed this in Nkhotakota this week during training of the District Task Force on how they should prepare themselves for the exercise.

Kondowe explained that the distribution exercise, which is aimed at protecting the population from Malaria which is killing many people in the country, will take place in phases in the three regions of the country.

"It will start in September in the South, October in the Central and November in the Northern Region. We urge the District Task Force to help us use the community structures to reach out to every household so that they register in readiness for the distribution.

"This activity will be unique because it will follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of one net per two people as opposed to previous mosquito net distribution exercises that followed the sleeping space system," he said.

"Everybody and every household have to be considered despite having a mosquito net or not because this exercise assumes that no one has a net. For those who have the nets available, then let that be their advantage," said Kondowe.

According to Kondowe, over 10 million nets will be provided to the population of over 17 million people.

He added that two million of the nets will be piperonyl butoxide (PBO) while the rest will be standard. PBO nets are those that have extra treatment for the stubborn mosquitoes.