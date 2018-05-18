A 32-year-old Nigerian author, Farida Ado, has made the TIME Magazine 2018 Next Generation Leaders list.

She joins Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Ghanian model, Adwoa Aboah and seven other people on the list. The author who has been described as "Kano's Jane Austen" is a romance novelist otherwise known as Littattafan Soyayya (books of love).

"Every positive example [the reader] gets on how to solve her problems is a plus to society", she tells TIME having come from the Islamic conservative part of Nigeria where women's rights are more restricted. "I try to reflect the reality of society in my stories," she adds.

At the moment, she has six books ranging from "forbidden romance, polygamy and inter-generational drama".