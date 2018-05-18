18 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerian Author, Farida Ado Listed On "Time Magazine 2018 Next Generation Leaders" List

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Time Magazine
Nigerian author Farida Ado.
By Njideka Agbo

A 32-year-old Nigerian author, Farida Ado, has made the TIME Magazine 2018 Next Generation Leaders list.

She joins Ariana Grande, The Weeknd and Ghanian model, Adwoa Aboah and seven other people on the list. The author who has been described as "Kano's Jane Austen" is a romance novelist otherwise known as Littattafan Soyayya (books of love).

"Every positive example [the reader] gets on how to solve her problems is a plus to society", she tells TIME having come from the Islamic conservative part of Nigeria where women's rights are more restricted. "I try to reflect the reality of society in my stories," she adds.

At the moment, she has six books ranging from "forbidden romance, polygamy and inter-generational drama".

More on This

Nigerian Author Makes Times 'Next Generation Leaders' List

A Nigerian author, Farida Ado, has made the Time Magazine 2018 Next Generation Leaders list released on Thursday. Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.