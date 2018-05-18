Kenya/Swaziland: Harambee Stars to Face Swaziland, Equatorial Guinea in Friendlies

Fresh from posting a marginal improvement in the monthly Fifa rankings, Kenya have lined up four international friendlies in readiness for the crunch 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier versus Ghana in Nairobi come September.

Harambee Stars on Thursday rose two positions to 111 on the 209 standings despite a month of inactivity.

On the same day, Football Kenya Federation announced that the national team will play build up matches against Swaziland and Equatorial Guinea in Nairobi on May 25 and May 28 respectively.

These ties against the Southern Africans and Nzaleng Nacional are slated for the Kasarani stadium, and new Stars coach Sebastien Migne will hope the team posts better results in his debut in the dugout, compared to recent outings against Comoros and Central Africa Republic.

Besides, Stars have also been invited to compete in the 2018 Hero International Cup against New Zealand, Chinese side Taipei and hosts India in Mumbai next month after South Africa pulled out.

Kenya need to beat Ghana to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years. Stars lost their opening group match 2-1 in Sierra Leone, in a group that also includes Ethiopia.