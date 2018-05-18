18 May 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya/Swaziland: Harambee Stars to Face Swaziland, Equatorial Guinea in Friendlies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By David Kwalimwa

Fresh from posting a marginal improvement in the monthly Fifa rankings, Kenya have lined up four international friendlies in readiness for the crunch 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier versus Ghana in Nairobi come September.

Harambee Stars on Thursday rose two positions to 111 on the 209 standings despite a month of inactivity.

On the same day, Football Kenya Federation announced that the national team will play build up matches against Swaziland and Equatorial Guinea in Nairobi on May 25 and May 28 respectively.

These ties against the Southern Africans and Nzaleng Nacional are slated for the Kasarani stadium, and new Stars coach Sebastien Migne will hope the team posts better results in his debut in the dugout, compared to recent outings against Comoros and Central Africa Republic.

Besides, Stars have also been invited to compete in the 2018 Hero International Cup against New Zealand, Chinese side Taipei and hosts India in Mumbai next month after South Africa pulled out.

Kenya need to beat Ghana to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 15 years. Stars lost their opening group match 2-1 in Sierra Leone, in a group that also includes Ethiopia.

Kenya

Odinga Urges Films Board to Let People Watch Gay Film 'Rafiki'

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has urged the Kenya Films Classification Board (KFCB) to allow Kenyans to watch whatever they,… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.