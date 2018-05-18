Nigeria: Dana Introduces 'Cash Back' Reward

Dana Air has introduced another customer-centric initiative, designed as reward for its loyal customers. The new 'cash back' initiative requires the airline's guests to get a "Thank U" card at its Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 sales outlet, pay for their booking using the card to get a good discount on every booking that can also be used to shop at any partner outlets.

Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the initiative, among others, is part of its quest to becoming Nigeria's most customer-friendly airline.

He said: "A customer with the thank you card doesn't need to queue to pay for booking at any of our outlets. It is just a swipe and the card is debited. The passenger also gets the cash back reward instantly.

"This means that our guests get rewarded instantly for every booking. It's just our little way of creating a seamless travel experience for our guests while still rewarding their patronage.

"We will continue to explore technology to ease booking, and exceed the travel experience of our guests. We are a creative brand with a knack for innovation and ingenuity. Our self service kiosk is also located at MMA2, where guests can choose to avoid the queue and book tickets, reschedule their flights or even pay for their booking without an interface with our agents. The kiosk is the first of its kind at the airport and created to suit the needs of our time-conscious guests," Ezenwa said.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria's leading airlines with over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Owerri. The airline is reputed for its innovative products, world-class in-flight service and unrivaled on-time performance.