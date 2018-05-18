18 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Dana Introduces 'Cash Back' Reward

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wole Oyebade

Dana Air has introduced another customer-centric initiative, designed as reward for its loyal customers. The new 'cash back' initiative requires the airline's guests to get a "Thank U" card at its Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 sales outlet, pay for their booking using the card to get a good discount on every booking that can also be used to shop at any partner outlets.

Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the initiative, among others, is part of its quest to becoming Nigeria's most customer-friendly airline.

He said: "A customer with the thank you card doesn't need to queue to pay for booking at any of our outlets. It is just a swipe and the card is debited. The passenger also gets the cash back reward instantly.

"This means that our guests get rewarded instantly for every booking. It's just our little way of creating a seamless travel experience for our guests while still rewarding their patronage.

"We will continue to explore technology to ease booking, and exceed the travel experience of our guests. We are a creative brand with a knack for innovation and ingenuity. Our self service kiosk is also located at MMA2, where guests can choose to avoid the queue and book tickets, reschedule their flights or even pay for their booking without an interface with our agents. The kiosk is the first of its kind at the airport and created to suit the needs of our time-conscious guests," Ezenwa said.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria's leading airlines with over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Owerri. The airline is reputed for its innovative products, world-class in-flight service and unrivaled on-time performance.

Nigeria

Nigerian, Cameroonian Troops Overrun Boko Haram in Borno

Nigerian troops in a joint Counter Insurgency Operation with Cameroonian Defence Forces and the Civilian Joint Task… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.