Zimbabwe: Vengesai Banks On Form

Harare City striker Martin Vengesai believes their current form aid their bid to overcome Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Luveve tomorrow.

Vengesai believes they have prepared well for that battle.

"We are geared up for the challenge, it is always difficult to play a club like Chicken Inn as they are doing well.

"Everyone is looking forward to the game and our past performances give us hope that we can come up with something. We know it will be a tough encounter playing the former champions, but we will do our best.

"Our intention is to remain focused throughout the match and avoid some mistakes. The team is doing well and our past games will encourage us a lot," said Vengesai.

Harare City are coming into the game at the back of two straight wins against Dynamos and Nichrut and coach Mark Harrison has been praised for the way he has revived the club.

The Briton said they were not challenging for the championship as there are some strong sides like Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum.

"I think we will go out there and try our best, it is unfortunate that I haven't played against Joey Antipas and I think the experience will be good.

"We are going there to try our best and we are aware that they have been doing well in their previous encounters.

"It is difficult to play against former champions, but I believe the boys are well prepared for the match," said Harrison.