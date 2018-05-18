17 May 2018

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Africa: Siemens Takes Digital Solutions of the Year Award At Africa Utility Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

Siemens, provider of a comprehensive portfolio of products, solutions, and services to help build and operate microgrids of any size won the Digital Solutions of the year award for its Siemens South Africa Head Quarters Micro Grid Project at the Africa Utility Week Industry Awards which took place in Cape Town this week.

A microgrid is a scaled-down version of the centralized power system and it can generate, distribute, and control power in a campus setting or small community.

The traditional power grid provides reliable power most of the time, but when natural disasters or security breaches threaten the grid, the ensuring blackouts can be catastrophic and costly.

It is for this reason that organisations and utilities are working together to build resilient, flexible power systems called microgrids.

Operating either as part of traditional grid or independently (or both), microgrids are revolutionizing the way energy resources are mananged. According to Siemens AG microgrids are are reliable, flexible, resilient, secure and can save money and store incorporate renewable energy.

Siemens provides generation and distribution of electrical energy as well as monitoring and controlling of microgrids.

Namibia

Why We Must Refuse to Do Business With Apartheid

WITH GREAT SORROW we learned this week that Israeli forces had killed 59 peaceful Palestinian protestors on Monday.… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.