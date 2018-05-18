18 May 2018

Zimbabwe: Kutama College Ropes in Chasweka

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Kutama College has embarked on a massive expertise recruitment programme with former football star Moses "Gwejegweje" Chasweka taking charge of the soccer team in a bid to bring back glory in the sporting arena in Mashonaland West Province.

The school has made key appointments for different sporting disciplines and the Mbare-born former Black Aces and Chapungu United star midfielder Chasweka will be the school's head-in-charge of soccer.

Chasweka is expected to transform the team and his duties will evolve mainly on junior development which is reported to be in great transition since his coming on board.

Kutama College headmaster Francis Mukoyi said they are heading in the right direction in as much as sport is concerned.

The school is following in the footsteps of successful institutions such as Prince Edward, Churchill and Harare's Girls High School; and are hoping to compete at the highest level of schools sport.

