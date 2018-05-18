Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Goes for the Kill At Barbourfields

Caps United Football Club will this weekend take their fight for Premier Soccer League glory to Zimbabwe second largest city for a date against high flying Bulawayo giants, Highlanders in what promises to be a tricky encounter for both teams who will be looking for nothing but maximum points from the game.

Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe will be forced to make changes to his defense which he accused of conceding soft goals in the last two games against runaway leaders Ngezi Platinum and Shabanie Mine.

Chitembwe will also be boosted by the return of first choice goalkeeper, Prosper Chigumba from suspension.

Addressing journalists at his training base in the capital, Chitembwe said the match against Highlanders is important for his side adding that he knows what his team needs to do to collect all the three points.

"All games are big and important, we know what we are supposed to do, and we know we carry a very huge responsibility and the responsibility we carry is to win games which is very key. We will try to work towards that achievement.

"Coming from the Ngezi defeat, we know that all games are different, but we will approach the game in a manner that we feel that we need to make sure that we get the result we want," said Chitembwe.

"You don't compare team because they are all different. Why do you have to compare Caps United and Highlanders? I am sure that we have achieved more than Highlanders in the past three to five seasons.

"As far as we are concerned, we are on the right track because they have not lost many players like we did and that tells you how big is that task we have but there is no task which is achievable" added Chitembwe.

Caps United is currently sitting on position seven on the log standing while Highlanders is on the third position behind Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum.