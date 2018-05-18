Namibia: Jarmann Eyes Return to Glory in Swaziland

The last time Anthony Jarmann fought for the WBA Pan African super-welterweight title was soon after a bereavement in his family, and he was not really up for it.

In August last year, he relinquished the WBA Pan African super-welterweight title to Tanzania's Hassan Mwakinyo on a technical knockout in the 10th round of their 12-round encounter in Gaborone, Botswana.

Now, the lanky Namibian, back to his normal self and who has trained hard since he lost his title, returns to the ring on the Fox Sports Africa Boxing tournament at the Royal Swazi Spa in Mbabane in Swaziland on 1 June. He is lined up against Tanzania's Gutram Ngoya, who has won all 11 of his professional fights to date.

Jarmann has had 17 fights in his professional career so far, winning 14, with two losses and a draw.

Before signing to meet Ngoya, he vowed to win back his crown, and at the recent announcement of the Fox Sports Africa Boxing tournament, he said: "This time, I will have no excuses. I'm in good shape, and have prepared for a good fight to regain my title. I'm looking forward to the challenge."

With Mwakinyo having relinquished the WBA Pan African super-welterweight title to concentrate on other ambitions, Jarmann believes he can reclaim it as it rightfully belongs to him. He says he will be well-prepared for the 1 June encounter.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports African Boxing promoter, Barry Lambert, announced a six-fight bill for 1 June, with another WBA Pan African crown at stake.

Patrick Mukala, the holder of the title and who is from the Democratic Republic of Congo, but resides in Gauteng, will meet Ibrahim Tamba over 12 rounds.

Lambert said: "We've planned well for our second venture in Swaziland - the first was a huge success - and we would like to give the locals another taste of international boxing."

There are three South Africans on the undercard - two from the Alan Toweel academy.

Akani Phuzi, who scored a sensational second-round knockout win over Chris Thompson for the Gauteng cruiserweight title a few weeks ago, will go in against Limbani Lano of Malawi over six rounds, while Nkhensahosi Makondo will meet Namibia's Charles Shimina in a six-round super-welterweight contest. Both South Africans are from the Toweel academy. The third South African, Xolani Mgidi, is pitted against Botswana's exciting Steven Bagwasi over six rounds in an international lightweight contest. Bagwasi has shown great promise as a lightweight, and has won all three of his professional fights so far.

Full bill:

Catchweight 4 Rounds (64kg) - Mnely Nkambule (Pro Debut - Swaziland) v Sbonela Ndzimande (Lost 2 - Swaziland);

International super welterweight 6 Rounds (68,95kg) - Charles Shimina (W5 - Namibia) v Nkhensahosi Makondo (W4, L1 - South Africa);

International cruiserweight 6 Rounds (90,70kg) - Limbani Lano (W4, L2, Draw 1 - Malawi) v Akani Phuzi (W4 - South Africa);

International lightweight 6 Rounds (61,24kg) - Steven Bagwasi (W3 - Botswana) v Xolani Mgidi (W5, L4 - South Africa);

Vacant WBA Pan African super-welterweight title (12 Rounds - 69,85kg): Anthony Jarmann (Rec: Won 14, Lost 2, Draw 1 - Namibia) v Gutram Ngoya (W11 - Tanzania);

WBA Pan African super-middleweight title 12 Rounds (76,20kg) - Patrick Mukala (W9, L1 - Champion - DRC/South Africa) v Ibrahim Tamba (W22, L9, D1 - Tanzania).