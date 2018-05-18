Dynamos Football Club this weekend faces their first litmus test under the stewardship of interim coach, Biggie Zuze who took over the reins of the club following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa, with a date against money bags FC Platinum.

Zuze who won his first game in charge against Bulawayo City last weekend is looking forward to collect another set of maximum points against money bags, FC Platinum who are the reigning champions.

Dynamos Head coach Biggie Zuze described FC Platinum as a compact side that is difficult to break. He however remained optimistic of a victory.

"We know FC Platinum it's a very good team, an organized one but we are Dynamos and we will handle the game knowing where we are coming from

"Good news is that Raphael Manuvire, who suffered an injury is now back. I can confirm that the rest of the team is in high spirits including our captain Ocean Mushure," said Zuze.

He added we are expecting a good game at home.

"In the previous games were not doing well at home, even some of the players we have can't even take the pressure at home, it's too much, but we are preparing a good to team to face FC Platinum.

"Our last game was a very build up game to FC Platinum and the boys are really working hard and we hope for the best result.

"I am anticipating a good game against FC Platinum on Sunday" added Zuze.

Dynamos are sitting on position eight after playing 11 games. On the other hand, FC Platinum are sitting on second position, three points behind Ngezi Platinum.