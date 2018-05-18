17 May 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Biggy Zuze Hunts for Second Successive Win

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dynamos Football Club this weekend faces their first litmus test under the stewardship of interim coach, Biggie Zuze who took over the reins of the club following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa, with a date against money bags FC Platinum.

Zuze who won his first game in charge against Bulawayo City last weekend is looking forward to collect another set of maximum points against money bags, FC Platinum who are the reigning champions.

Dynamos Head coach Biggie Zuze described FC Platinum as a compact side that is difficult to break. He however remained optimistic of a victory.

"We know FC Platinum it's a very good team, an organized one but we are Dynamos and we will handle the game knowing where we are coming from

"Good news is that Raphael Manuvire, who suffered an injury is now back. I can confirm that the rest of the team is in high spirits including our captain Ocean Mushure," said Zuze.

He added we are expecting a good game at home.

"In the previous games were not doing well at home, even some of the players we have can't even take the pressure at home, it's too much, but we are preparing a good to team to face FC Platinum.

"Our last game was a very build up game to FC Platinum and the boys are really working hard and we hope for the best result.

"I am anticipating a good game against FC Platinum on Sunday" added Zuze.

Dynamos are sitting on position eight after playing 11 games. On the other hand, FC Platinum are sitting on second position, three points behind Ngezi Platinum.

Zimbabwe

Police Banned From Eating, Smoking in Public

POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday banned police from eating and smoking in public as he cleanses a… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.