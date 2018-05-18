Tanzania: Help Govt Protect Infrastructure, PM Asks Wananchi

Dar es Salaam — In a bid to ensure that the country's infrastructure worth billions of shillings remain secure, the government has asked the wananchi to play a part in protecting them.

Responding to a question on Thursday, May 17 during the questions and answers session in Parliament in Dodoma, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said appropriate legal measures will continue to be taken against those caught causing damage to the infrastructure.

Magu MP Kiswaga Boniventura (CCM) had sought in his question to know government plans towards ensuring country's infrastructure remain protected.

The session was broadcast live from Dodoma.

"The government has been investing a lot of money in infrastructure projects. I want to assure that we will not hesitate to take appropriate legal measures against those damaging the infrastructure, including taking them to court. However, the wananchi should also play their part in protecting the infrastructure found in their areas," said the Premier.

He added, "I'm aware of the reports suggesting that a lorry was recently seized carrying iron bars suspected to have been stolen from a bridge in Tabora."