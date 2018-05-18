18 May 2018

Tanzania: Let's Remain Resolute On Cutting Donor Aid

The government has revealed that only a third of what development partners pledged in the form of budgetary support for the 2017/18 financial year has been disbursed. This means that the projects into which the funds were to be pumped would be delayed or not implemented at all. Such delays pull down the country's economic growth.

According to Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango, the government remains resolute in its bid to cut dependence on donors. We agree with this stance, given the fact that year in, year out, aid has been on a declining trend.

But having said that, the stance expressed by Dr Mpango is also not new. The government has made this commitment time and again. At this point then, the question is how far have we gone to making this a reality?

While the government has embarked on industrialising the economy as part of a broader plan for self-dependence, it's high time more was done to make Tanzania practically donor independent.

Encouragingly, a few months ago, President John Magufuli, while addressing the National Business Council at State House, was quoted as saying that the private sector is the main partner of the government. This was probably in part due to the growing realisation that one way to cut donor dependence is through strengthening the private sector by creating a friendly business environment. When business performs, everyone, mostly the Treasury, reaps the benefits.

A friendly business environment means many things, including having stable, friendly and predictable policies; increasing transparency in government tendering systems; encouraging tax regime compliance; attracting foreign direct investments; providing quality education that will produce a competent work-force at all levels and in various fields; and, enhancing agricultural practices for improved production of both food and raw materials to feed the nation and the industries.

When we have these things in place, there will be more to get in terms of domestic revenue.

