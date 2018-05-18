Dar es Salaam — Soccer giants in the country Simba and Young Africans are among eight teams that will feature in the second edition of the SportPesa Super Cup to be held in Nairobi, Kenya, next month.

Other squads are Singida United and Jeshi la Kujenga Uchumi (JKU) from Zanzibar. Kenyan teams are Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Homeboys in the tournament scheduled to start from June 3 to 10 at the Moi Kasarani Stadium.

SportPesa Tanzania director of Administration and Compliances, Tarimba Abbas, said the winner of the tournament will play against English Premier League side, Everton at the Goodison Park Stadium later.

The winner will also pocket $30,000 (Sh68 million) while the second placed team will be awarded $10,000 (Sh22.6 million) and the third placed team will take home $5,000 (Sh11.3 million) and fourth placed team will be given $2,500 (Sh5.6 million).

Tarimba said that SportPesa Tanzania will cover all expenses for all Tanzania teams including preparations and transport to Kenya. Gor Mahia is the defending champions of the tournament which was held in the city last year.

"I urge all Tanzanian teams to compete and win the trophy and beat Kenyan teams which played finals in the first edition. We would like to see one of the Tanzania teams win the trip to the United Kingdom to play against Everton and draw new history," said Tarimba.

Tarimba said their firm would also facilitate the team that will win the trip to UK. "It is great exposure for a team to travel to UK and play against a big team like Everton, they would be also get opportunity to learn how to manage the club, technical staff and also players promote their names abroad," he said.

Simba Sports Club executive committee member, Saidi Tulliy promised to send the first choice team aiming to win the trophy. Tulliy said they have already started preparations ahead of the tournament.

Young Africans secretary general Charles Boniface Mkwasa also promised to send a strong squad aiming to avenge the defeat the side sufferred against Kenyan teams and others in the first edition of the tournament.

"We are the only Tanzanian team featuring in international competitions. We will use the tournament as part of our preparations ahead of the Caf Confederation Cup group stage matches," said Mkwasa.

Singida United and JKU officials also promised to send strong squads in the tournament to be held in neighbouring Kenya.