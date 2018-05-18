17 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dispensaries in Tanzania to Have Hepatitis Rapid Tests, Minister Says

By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — Deputy health minister Dr Faustine Ndugulile said on Thursday that the government was considering to spread rapid testing of hepatitis B (HBV) which he said its infection was leading among other types in Tanzania.

Dr Ndugulile was responding to a supplementary question from Ms Felister Bura (Special Seats-CCM) who asked when the government will capacitate the health centres and dispensaries to test the HBV.

According to Dr Ndugulile, currently district hospitals and other higher levels can test HBV.

"Rapid test diagnostic kits are currently available in district and higher hospitals. We are now considering placement in lower levels of health facilities," said Dr Ndugulile.

In her basic question, Ms Bura wanted to know signs of hepatitis and if there was a vaccine for it.

Dr Ndugulile said one can prevent HBV infection through vaccine which is available in Tanzania for both adults and babies.

He said the children receive it through pentavalent and in 2017, 98 per cent of children were vaccinated.

