Tanzania: Udom Postpones Public Lecture On Education

UNIVERSITY of Dodoma (UDOM) yesterday postponed its public lecture on the state of education in Africa that had been scheduled for today at Chimwaga Hall here.

UDOM, in a press statement issued by its Public Relations Office, said the public lecture which was planned to be delivered by former South African President Thabo Mbeki has been postponed until further notice. "

The university management regrets any inconvenience caused (by the postponement)," read part of the press statement. However, the statement did not divulge the reasons behind the postponement.

Speaking to reporters here last weekend, UDOM Vice-Chancellor, Prof Egid Mubofu noted that the public lecture would mark the inauguration of the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Annual Memorial Lecture Series.

Prof Mubofu said UDOM will be conducting the annual lecture series in honour of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere to recognise the key role which the country's founding President played in education development.

He noted further that UDOM has begun conducting researches on the state of education in the country in the wake of the call issued by former President and UDOM Chancellor, Mr Benjamin Mkapa in March.

Prof Mubofu said the university will embark on debates on the state of education after finalising the researches to respond to the call issued by its Chancellor, saying the studies would provide scholars with facts on the state of education in the country.

"We will invite members of the public from all walks of life to attend the debates on the state of education," said the university's VC. In March, Mr Mkapa, observed that it was vital to convene the national debate on the state of education following the poor performance of public schools in national examinations.

UDOM Chancellor who was speaking at a ceremony of the new UDOM VC investiture said the national debate should also involve people from all walks of life to seek a root cause of public schools to perform poorly in the examinations.