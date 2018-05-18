18 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Eye Cancer - Save Children

Recent revelations that more than half of the children under the age of 5, who are diagnosed with eye cancer in the country die, should worry everyone and jolt the authorities to action.

As Tanzania commemorates the 'Week of Retinoblastoma' that began May 13 and ends tomorrow, eye experts have raised the alarm bell once again, warning that retinoblastoma is killing too many children. This is mainly because a good number of cases are only diagnosed after irreparable damage has already been done, according to experts.

Retinoblastoma is an eye cancer that affects the retina of the eye and it may be noticed through the pupil appearing to be white when light is shone into the eyes. It is reported that 85 per cent of cases in children are diagnosed six to 10 months later, which, according to eye experts, is too late to save the victims.

This presents a challenge to the Health ministry to roll out an awareness campaign aimed at encouraging early presentation and establishment of more treatment centres across the country. Tanzania also needs to step up efforts to ensure that the survival rate comes to 100 per cent - because this is a treatable cancer. No stone should be left unturned when it comes to the protection of our children.

