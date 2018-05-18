Tanzania: Use Local Insurance Firms, Importers Told

Dodoma — TANZANIA Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA) has advised importers to use insurance services offered by local insurance firms to enable TIRA work on their complaints in case of consignment loss.

TIRA Communications Officer Phostine Oyuke noted here yesterday that it makes it difficult for TIRA to followup on consignment loss case to foreign insurance firms especially where the host country has no embassy in Tanzania. "

It makes it difficult for TIRA to make follow- ups on consignment loss cases to insurance firms that were not registered in the country," explained TIRA spokesperson at the ongoing public awareness campaign on insurance at the University of Dodoma (UDOM).

Mr Oyuke pointed out the objectives of TIRA as to ensure proper observance of the code of ethics and practice by insurers, brokers and agents and formulate standards in the conduct of insurance business, which shall be observed by all insurers, brokers and agents.

A Senior Officer with Tanzania Insurance Ombudsman, Mr Aderickson Njunwa, said members of the public can lodge a complaint to Ombudsman Office in case of dissatisfaction in insurance services.

He explained that an insurance firm should pay compensation to a victim of road accident within 45 days and that the victim should keep receipts of medication to claim compensation from insurance firm.

"An insurance firm will make payment to the victim of road accident after the victim submitting the receipts of medication to insurance firm office within 45 days," he said