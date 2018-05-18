18 May 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Be Patriotic and Adhere to Laws, Tanzanians Urged

Tagged:

Related Topics

By James Kamala

FOR Tanzania to achieve its goals of becoming a middle economy country by 2025, Tanzanians have been advised to adhere to the law of the land and practise patriotism. Speaking to the 'Daily News,' five students who recently visited Saudi Arabia said patriotism, hardworking and adherence to the law of the land are among major and strong pillars in building any country's economy.

The students who study at the Tanzania - Mozambique Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR) spent seven days in Saudi Arabia where they went for a learning tour. They visited Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies at the Auspice of the Saudi Arabian government.

The students said the trip has equipped them with skills on diplomatic related matters, including peace building and conflict resolution skills. Ameil Ally, who was the group leader, said that construction of roads, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and purchasing of aircrafts are among major projects that will help Tanzania to promote its economy.

"Modern infrastructure easy people's movements and promote business. Also, infrastructure helps to create job opportunities and reduce cost of living," said Mr Ally. The CFR Deputy Vice- Chancellor;

Academic Research and Consultancy, Professor Kitojo Wentengere, said that Saudi Arabia is a significant country to Tanzania due to its economic position and that CFR is looking forwards to send more students for study tours in the country

Tanzania

Sensitive Jobs Strictly for Locals

THE government has ruled out the likelihood of foreigners being employed in sensitive areas like airports, ports and… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.