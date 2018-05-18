Tanzania: Be Patriotic and Adhere to Laws, Tanzanians Urged

FOR Tanzania to achieve its goals of becoming a middle economy country by 2025, Tanzanians have been advised to adhere to the law of the land and practise patriotism. Speaking to the 'Daily News,' five students who recently visited Saudi Arabia said patriotism, hardworking and adherence to the law of the land are among major and strong pillars in building any country's economy.

The students who study at the Tanzania - Mozambique Centre for Foreign Relations (CFR) spent seven days in Saudi Arabia where they went for a learning tour. They visited Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies at the Auspice of the Saudi Arabian government.

The students said the trip has equipped them with skills on diplomatic related matters, including peace building and conflict resolution skills. Ameil Ally, who was the group leader, said that construction of roads, Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and purchasing of aircrafts are among major projects that will help Tanzania to promote its economy.

"Modern infrastructure easy people's movements and promote business. Also, infrastructure helps to create job opportunities and reduce cost of living," said Mr Ally. The CFR Deputy Vice- Chancellor;

Academic Research and Consultancy, Professor Kitojo Wentengere, said that Saudi Arabia is a significant country to Tanzania due to its economic position and that CFR is looking forwards to send more students for study tours in the country