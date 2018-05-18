18 May 2018

Tanzania: Switzerland Promises Training Support to PCCB

By Sylivester Domasa

Dodoma — SWITZERLAND's independent and non-profit think tank Basel Institute on Governance (BIG), yesterday promised to support the country's Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) with training on evidence collection and informants' protection.

BIG, a specialised agency in corruption prevention and public governance, corporate governance and compliance, anti-money laundering, criminal law enforcement and recovery of stolen assets signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PCCB in 2015 to among other things provide technical assistance.

Swiss Ambassador to Tanzania and Zambia Florence Tinguely Mattli told the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Service Management and Good Governance, Mr George Mkuchika that, the Swiss were ready to support Tanzania.

"We are ready to help in corruption prevention and protection of informants. We commend the good work that the government has been doing to improve good governance," she said. Only the United Kingdom, United States of America and Switzerland support Tanzania's efforts to fight corruption in the country.

Minister Mkuchika said, Swiss, USAID and DFID have been the government's long-time partners in the fight against corruption. "They have managed to improve their systems especially from investigation, evidence and recovery of stolen money or assets," he said.

According to the Minister, a team of expert from BIG will conduct regular trainings to PCCB officers. He added that, some officials will be flown to Switzerland for further trainings.

Apparently, the minister explained that, the government is currently implementing a new National Anti- Corruption Strategy and Action Plan (NASCAP III), which seeks to improve public service delivery

