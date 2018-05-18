TANZANIA remained stagnant at the 137th place in the latest FIFA rankings, released yesterday by the global football governing body in Zurich, Switzerland.

After collecting 223 points, Tanzania is placed 37th in the continent, the same position the country held in the previous rankings.

After dropping in two consecutive FIFA World rankings, Tanzania scaled up nine places in the April rankings to 137th after hauling 223 points, the same points they attained this month. This could be attributed to Taifa Stars lack of matches in the past month.

In April, Salum Mayanga's Taifa Stars made great improvement. They played two high profile international friendly matches in March, winning one and losing one. The games were used as preparations for the team ahead of their 2019 AFCON qualifiers.

During the international break, Taifa Stars lost 4-1 to Algeria away in Algiers on March 22nd this year. Baghad Bounedjah scored twice for Algeria while Shomary Kapombe scored an own goal, while Captain Carl Medjan score the fourth.

Stars lone goal was netted by Simon Msuva. Then, Taifa Stars defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 2-0 at the National Stadium in Dar es Salam on March 27th this year with goals scored by skipper Mbwana Samatta and Shiza Kichuya respectively.

The victory is credited to Tanzania's slightly improvement in the latest rankings. In the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) region, Uganda continues to dominate the list of the members' countries as they are placed 74th in the World, the same position they held previously.

Uganda Cranes are positioned 16th in Africa. They are followed by Kenya, who moved up to places from 113th to 111th in the World and 28th in Africa, Rwanda also remained stagnant at 123rd position and 33rd in Africa, while Burundi slipped one place down to 146th in the World and 43rd in Africa.

Other CECAFA members, Ethiopia are tied on 146th place with Burundi, while Sudan dropped to 151st in the World from 126th position they held last month. Tunisia are still ranked the best team in Africa by FIFA.

The Carthage Eagles, African champions in 2004, are placed 14th on global rankings after hauling 1012 points. They have been top since dethroning Senegal in January.