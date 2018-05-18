18 May 2018

United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)

Congo-Kinshasa: Rep. Bass Calls For International Effort As Ebola Spreads To Major City

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: OMS / S. Hawkey
Préparation dun vaccin Ebola rVSV Zebov-GP pour injection
press release By Office of Rep. Karen Bass

Washington, DC — Today, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), top ranking Democrat on the Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement of concern after the World Health Organization announced that Ebola had reached Mbandaka, the provincial capital of nearly one million people in the Equateur Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The international community must act immediately to contain the spread of Ebola. What we learned during the last outbreak was that only through extensive international collaboration can we stop this epidemic. I hope the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention take this spread seriously and collaborate with the World Health Organization, the African Union, and the rest of our international partners on this serious matter.”

Congo-Kinshasa

Emergency Ebola Talks Warn Against Spread of Outbreak But Note Rapid Response

The 1st meeting of the Emergency Committee convened by the WHO Director-General under the International Health… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 United States House Of Representatives. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.