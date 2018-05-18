Congo-Kinshasa: Rep. Bass Calls For International Effort As Ebola Spreads To Major City

Photo: OMS / S. Hawkey

Préparation dun vaccin Ebola rVSV Zebov-GP pour injection

press release

Washington, DC — Today, Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), top ranking Democrat on the Subcommittee on Africa, issued the following statement of concern after the World Health Organization announced that Ebola had reached Mbandaka, the provincial capital of nearly one million people in the Equateur Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The international community must act immediately to contain the spread of Ebola. What we learned during the last outbreak was that only through extensive international collaboration can we stop this epidemic. I hope the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention take this spread seriously and collaborate with the World Health Organization, the African Union, and the rest of our international partners on this serious matter.”