Nigerian, Cameroonian Troops Overrun Boko Haram in Borno

Nigerian troops in a joint Counter Insurgency Operation with Cameroonian Defence Forces and the Civilian Joint Task Force in Borno State on Thursday overran a Boko Haram hide out in Bukar Maryam and Abaganaram villages of Borno State.

This is as troops of 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, currently involved in Operation Idon Raini on Thursday, killed three bandits at Danmaijiya village in Maru Local Government Council of Zamfara State.

The Deputy Director Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement yesterday said the troops overpowered the insurgents, killing two of them and capturing 11 men after a fierce fire fight, during an operation to clear the surrounding villages of fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

Nwachukwu said the troops recovered two Multi-Purpose Rocket Grenade Launcher (Police Tear Gas Gun), one rocket propelled gun charger, two AK 47 Rifle magazines with 20 Rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and one magazine vest.

Other logistics, including three motorcycles, one power generating set, a tool box, a pair of Camouflage, one military-type belt and one Boko Haram flag were also captured from the routed insurgents by the troops.

In another development, he said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) of Operation Lafiya Dole on Thursday successfully uncovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists in Doro Naira village.

According to him, vigilant troops made the discovery during a Counter IED operation sweeping the general area of IEDs. He said the IEDs had been safely detonated by the EOD team.

In a related development, Nwachukwu said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Component of Operation Lafiya Dole had concluded training for the first set of 22 personnel in an Explosive detection and disposal training program organised by the British Liaison and Support Team in Maiduguri.

He said the capacity development program came on the heels of Boko Haram terrorists resort to attacking soft and vulnerable targets in North Eastern Nigeria.

"In response to the terrorists IED attacks, the British Liaison and Support Team in partnership with the Theatre Command organised instructional and practical training packages to shore up troops' Counter IED capacity in theatre of operation. The British team also made a donation of Explosive Ordnance Disposal kits to each of the trainees.

"In a symbolic presentation of one of the kits to the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole, the Commander of the British team Lt Col. Alex Micheal said the training program was United Kingdom's support to Nigeria in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North East theatre," he stated.

He also stated that the Theatre Commander, Maj-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, expressed appreciation for the support and partnership, assuring that the EOD troops would now be better able to function efficiently.

In a related development, he Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Sokoto, Major Clement Abiade, said the troops encountered the bandits during clearance operations in Mahalu and Danmaijiya villages of Dansadau District.

"After the encounter that lasted over 30 minutes, the bandits succumbed to the superior firepower of the troops with three killed and several others escaping with gunshot wounds into the forest," Abiade stated.

In addition, he said, one motorcycle that was abandoned by fleeing bandits was also recovered.

He also urged members of the public to report all suspicious persons, movements and activities to the nearest security agents in Zamfara State.