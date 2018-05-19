19 May 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Large Egyptian Aid Convoy Heads for Gaza Strip

Photo: gloucester2gaza/Wikimedia Commons
Rafah border crossing (file photo).

A large Egyptian aid convoy carrying medicines and food supplies crossed the borders on its way to the Gaza Strip upon instructions by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi as part of efforts to ease the sufferings of the brotherly Palestinian people in the restive beleaguered enclave.

The convoy which was welcomed by the Palestinian side after entering into the Palestinian side of the borders heading for Gaza, includes medical supplies badly needed by the Palestinian hospitals.

President Sisi issued directives to keep Rafah land border crossing open throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan to alleviate the sufferings of Gazans after violent escalations that followed the US relocation of its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem on Monday.

Egypt has dispatched ambulances to the borders to transport critical Palestinian cases to hospitals in Arish, Ismailia and Cairo to receive treatment.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

