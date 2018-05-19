19 May 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Ramaphosa's Son Fined Goat for Siring Child Outside Wedlock

By Stephen Otage

Kampala — The entourage for Andile Ramaphosa, the son of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi's home in Kololo where the introduction ceremony is going on.

On arrival Andile was slapped with a fine of a goat, for reportedly siring a child with another woman other than Mbabazi's niece.

Ramaphosa arrived in the country last evening with a marriage proposal which he will present to former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi's family.

Ramaphosa's has been dating Bridget Birungi Rwakairu who hails from Kigezi where the ceremony is called okushaba.

This is where the groom to be visits the bride's family to propose the marriage.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by his mother Hope Ramaphosa, South African High Commissioner and city businessman Charles Mbire.

Bridget's relatives at the function include Amos Nzeyi, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, businessman Gordon Wavahmunno, Mathew Rukikaire, Hope Mwesigye and Brig. Timothy Mutebile, the brother to Bank of Uganda Governor Tumusiime Emmanuel Mutebile.

The marriage ceremony will be officially sealed when Bridget's relatives make a reciprocate visit to South Africa

