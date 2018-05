A train carrying fuel overturned in Changamwe, Mombasa on Saturday night, police said.

The train was carrying 250,000 litres of super petrol when it rolled at 11.35pm, police said in a statement.

A section of the Makupa Causeway was closed indefinitely in both directions affecting Moi International Airport and Standard Gauge Railway users.

Firefighters and police remain on scene.

No one was injured or killed in the crash.