Kenya: Kameta Lands Slot in African Boxing Committee

Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) President John Kameta has been appointed as one of the executive committee member of the Morocco based African Boxing Confederation (AFBC).

The executive committee of AFBC voted unanimously to appoint Kameta with full rights during its executive meeting held in Morocco capital Casablanca on May 11. Kameta, who is serving his first term as BAK president, replaces chairman of Togo's national Olympic committee, Kelani Bayor.

Bayor was banned by the Olympic boxing governing body AIBA for three years for allegedly provoking the crowd at the continental championships in Brazzaville, Congo in June last year.

"I would like to congratulate you on this occasion and look forward to work closely with you in the near future and invite you to attend the upcoming AFBC meeting," said Mohamed Moustahsane, AFBC interim President.

Kameta welcomed the appointment terming it a great honour to Kenya.

"This is big recognition for Kenya as a potential boxing nation and this gives me another opportunity to use the platform to promote the game particularly the youth boxing," said the boxing supremo.