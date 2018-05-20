20 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

South Africa: Ramaphosa's Son Fined a Goat for Fathering Out of Marriage

Kampala — Former Ugandan Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, hosted the son of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Kampala on Saturday in a traditional ceremony at which the younger Ramaphosa officially declared his intentions to marry Amama Mbabazi's niece and the dowry to be paid was settled.

Andile, 36, was accompanied by his mother Hope Ramaphosa and 11 other relatives who were hosted at Mbabazi's Kololo home where they delivered the marriage proposal for the 37-year-old Bridget Birungi Rwakairu. Also at the event was South African High Commissioner in Uganda and city businessman Charles Mbire.

On arrival at Mbabazi's home in Kololo, Andile was slapped with a fine of a goat, for reportedly fathering a child out of wedlock. Ramaphosa and Bridget have been dating for ten years. The bride-to-be hails from Kigezi where the ceremony is called okushaba.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by his mother Hope Ramaphosa, South African High Commissioner and city businessman Charles Mbire. Bridget's relatives at the function include Amos Nzeyi, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, businessman Gordon Wavahmunno, Mathew Rukikaire, Hope Mwesigye and Brig. Timothy Mutebile, the brother to Bank of Uganda Governor Tumusiime Emmanuel Mutebile.

Andile is a finance and capital markets professional, currently working as the head of strategy in the Executive team of Macquire Bank South Africa. According to him, this is not the first time he is visiting Uganda.

Although the couple already have a two-months-old baby. However, the traditional marriage will only be completed when the Mbabazi family pays a reciprocate visit to the Ramaphosa family in South Africa.

The couple met at the Beijing University of Science and Technology where she was pursuing a Masters Degree in Environmental science.

Asked when they will hold the traditional marriage and wedding, he said until the negotiations are complete, they cannot set a date for the ceremony.

