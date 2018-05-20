20 May 2018

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Nation Aims to Stamp Out Malaria By 2030

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Malaria No More
Mosquito (file photo).
By Genet Fekade

ADDIS ABABA-Ministry of Health (MoH) disclosed that Ethiopia has been vigorously working to eliminate malaria epidemic by 2030.

National Malaria Programme Coordinator at the Ministry, Hiwot Solomon told The Ethiopian Herald that the nation has designed feasible strategy which can fulfill the world health organization's goal to prevent and control malaria epidemic.

Ethiopia has been endeavoring to decrease the prevalence of malaria and to protect people who have been vulnerable to this fatal disease, she added.

Hiwot stressed that the Ministry is implementing the strategy being designed in 2009 E.C to make the country free from malaria and it is bearing fruitful results as part of the concerted efforts.

According to her, 5 up to 6 million people have been suffering from malaria every year, adding: "but it is decreasing from time to time. Over the last six years, the epidemic was contained by 50 percent and the mortality rate by 84 percent. This would be noted as huge improvement in preventing this pandemic."

"Our nation has achieved great success over the last two decades. Maternal and child mortality rate has reduced significantly. Not only this, we have exhibited tremendous achievement in preventing malaria, one of the deadly disease in Sub-Saharan African countries," Hiwot insisted.

She noted that as part of preventing malaria, awareness creation works were undertaken in rural livelihoods especially in malaria-prone areas.

"Bed-nets impregnated with insecticides were distributed to malaria affected areas. But still there are challenges cropping up in combating the epidemic. Financial and technical challenges are among the problems. But the Ministry is trying to address the challenges in collaboration with pertinent stakeholders," She underlined.

The Coordinator emphasized that the prevention and controlling mechanisms would be strongly practiced to make Ethiopia malaria free country by 2030.

Ethiopia

Ethiopia Deserves More Technological Transformation

Behind every successful economy there is a strong technological advancement. Those countries with better technology and… Read more »

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.