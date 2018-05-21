South Africa: Author Attacked, Robbed At Franschhoek Literary Festival

A guest author attending the Franschhoek Literary Festival in the Western Cape on Thursday evening was accosted by three suspects who attacked and robbed her.

According to a Facebook post by Franschhoek Literary Festival, the victim was robbed, attacked and injured by three men about two blocks off the main road toward end of the village.

"The victim had every right to believe she was in a safe space, as would every festival goer," said the festival in a statement.

"The FLF requests all its patrons to be continually vigilant about their personal safety. Franschhoek may present itself as an idyll, but it faces the same issues as the whole of South Africa."

The organisers said they sincerely regretted the incident and their thoughts were with the author and her family.

The Franschhoek Literary festival said it would redouble its efforts to secure the village and its patrons' safety.

Festival director Shelagh Foster declined to provide any further details about the incident other than the statement posted to social media.

