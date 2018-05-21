19 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parliament Express Condolences At the Passing of Jazz Legend Dr Philip Tabane

The presiding officers of Parliament have expressed their condolences to the family of South African jazz legend, Dr Philip Tabane, who passed away on Friday. Parliamentary spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said Tabane was best known for his hit songs Nkupi and Muvhango.

"He was amongst the South African jazz greats whose pioneering music defied the constraints of oppression during the height of apartheid and showcased our country's unique and remarkable talent to the world," said Mothapo.

"The Malombo Jazzmen toured the United States in the 1970s, where renowned musicians, such as, Herbie Hancock and Miles Davis played with them. Their album, Malombo, was a commercial and critical success."

Mothapo said it was through Tabane's masterpieces that he had made the world pay attention and recognise South Africa's rich traditional culture and appreciate "the timeless beauty of the boundless quality of its arts". "His music was a uniting force that not only connected South Africa with the world but also bridged different generations.

"He inspired and worked with a range of younger musicians and, until the end, continued to captivate and serenade his legion of fans with his unique and ageless spiritually evocative repertoire," said Mothapo. Mothapo said although Tabane had passed, his distinctive, uplifting music will live on. "The presiding officers also extend condolences to his friends and colleagues in the arts for this great loss," he said.

