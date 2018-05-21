Rwanda: Kigali Selected to Receive Cancer Support

Photo: New Times

People undergo checkup for NCDs after the innaugural Car-Free Day organised by the City of Kigali (file photo).

Kigali is set to have increased support to deal with cancer after being selected to be part of the City Cancer Challenge (C/Can 2025) initiative.

The initiative by Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) will put Kigali as one of a collective movement of cities supported by a network of global and local partners to deliver quality, equitable and sustainable cancer treatment solutions.

The development that was confirmed in a statement will see the city for the next two years receive support in undertaking comprehensive city-wide assessment to identify current gaps, needs and priorities for developing sustainable cancer care solutions in the city, and developing a costed activity plan.

The support also includes identifying appropriate channels for technical assistance and partnerships for implementation of the city plan as well as putting up a framework to monitor and evaluate progress and impact.

To receive the support, Kigali City Authorities responded to a call to action in November last year, put out by Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

Applicant cities were required to commit to engagement such as partnership with both the public and private sectors, and to take a participatory and transparent approach to the planning and implementation of cancer treatment solutions.

The cities were also expected to have patient-centred approaches and provide evidence of an engaged city leadership, and cancer and NCD community that could drive the initiative in the city.

City officials say that through the support, they hope to be able to provide more effective concern solutions as well as improve the healthcare in the city.

"Through C/Can 2025, the city of Kigali has the opportunity to deliver a more effective cancer treatment solution leveraging existing infrastructure at different levels of the healthcare system in the city, as well as a good partnership with stakeholders, particularly civil society, implementing cancer and NCD related activities," said Patricia Muhongerwa, Vice Mayor in charge of Social Affairs, City of Kigali.

UICC is the largest international cancer-fighting organisation, with over 1,065 member organisations across 164 countries representing the world's major cancer societies, ministries of health, research institutes, treatment centres and patient groups.

The organisation is dedicated to taking the lead in convening, capacity building and advocacy initiatives that unite the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity, and integrate cancer control into the world health and development agenda.