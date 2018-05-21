It's gratifying to see that despite the misconduct of some Nigerians abroad, many are still striving to represent the country well through their endeavours.

Amongst those who are making this tremendous impact and upholding the glory of Nigeria overseas are two young British-Nigerian women, Elizabeth Bright and Ramota Tele Lawal, both 22 years old.

Bright, a student, was elected councillor to represent Eastbrook ward in Dagenham, during the UK's local council election held early May. Similarly, Lawal, was elected to represent the London Borough of Havering Council, representing residents in Heaton Ward, Harold Hill.

Fascinatingly, by winning the elections as councillor in their respective boroughs, the two women have set records as the youngest councillors to emerge in the country.

Little wonder that, to many, the British-Nigerians have become the realities of the Girl Power mantra in the UK, a famous term that seeks to promote the need for empowerment and more opportunities for women, young and old.

For Bright, politics is a strong passion that runs in the family. Her mother, Afolasade Bright, also a UK-based politician, just got re-elected as a councillor in the Borough of Barking and Dagenham. Afolasade is also a former speaker and civic mayor in London Borough of Hackney.

The evidently excited little Bright wrote after her victory at the polls, "Today 4th May 2018, God did it- He turned my setback into a comeback. I WON.

"Officially been elected as the youngest Labour Councillor in my Borough, representing the fantastic Eastbrook Ward at the tender age of 22, alongside two amazing people- Mick McCarthy and Tony Ramsay. We have worked so hard in this election, with one of the most target wards, but all the hardwork, commitment and tears have finally paid off.

"Would like to say massive thank you to all who have supported Eastbrook in this campaign. From the CLP to the Borough-wide councillors, my amazing MP, Jon Cruddas, who canvassed with me till the last hour, volunteers and friends and, of course, to the most supportive parents, Afolasade Bright and Pastor Gbolahan Bright."