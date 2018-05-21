20 May 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Raises Fresh Alarm Over Plot to Frame Leaders

By Chibuzo Ukaibe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, raised a fresh alarm on a plot to frame up its leaders after they filed a petition to the United Nations and the Commonwealth over threats to democracy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The party added that its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, had been receiving anonymous threats since the petition filed.

He however copied the petition to other international organisations and some embassies.

National publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference with the party's national secretary, Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, disclosed that the party was aware of clandestine plots against members of its National Working Committee by those he called agents of the state.

Ologbondiyan added that beyond allegations of corruption, which some PDP members are currently facing, there were also plots to clamp down and detain opposition leaders for charges bordering on treason.

"These include wanton arrest, manhandling and detention of opposition leaders on trumped-up charges, as well as illegal invasion of their homes and businesses by agents of the state," he further alleged.

According to him, even some dissenting members of the APC, members of the civil society, opinion leaders, journalists and bloggers, who refuse to succumb to intimidation, were also being targeted.

He alleged that, "some compromised judicial officers have been enlisted to give convictions and jail members of opposition as well as dissenting voices, on flimsy grounds.

Ologbondiyan added that APC was fixated with the PDP because of the party's renewed popularity among Nigerians.

He however, said that the PDP would not be cowed, stating that the nation's laws on political engagements are very clear.

"The PDP, as a party committed to democracy and freedom, will continue to uphold the inalienable rights of our citizens to free speech, political association and to politically aspire to any position in the land, including the presidency.

"Our party, therefore, urges all Nigerians to be alert, united and remain resolute in their decision to collectively defend our democracy and its tenets, constitutionally guaranteed personal freedom and the rule of law in our nation," he added.

Nigeria

Read the original article on Leadership.

