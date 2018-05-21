20 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Govt Declares Vic Falls Zimbabwe's National Conferencing Town

THE government has declared the resort town of Victoria Falls the country's conferencing centre saying it had plans to construct a state of the art international wedding venue there.

Located 700 kilometres North West of Harare, Victoria Falls receives hundreds of international visitors monthly who come to see one of the five wonders of the world found in the town.

According to Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province, Cain Mathema, the new government has declared the town a national conferencing centre.

Mathema was officiating at the CEO Africa Roundtable event held in the resort town on Friday to witness the donation of $15 000 which was raised from the auctioning of President Emerson Mnangagwa's tie in March, to Victoria Falls hospital.

Mnangagwa's tie whose proceeds were donated was bought by a Harare business man Tafadzwa Musarara in March after competitive bidding during the CEOs' meeting.

"The President has promised us that Victoria Falls is going to be a conferencing centre of the country under Zimbabwe is open for business mantra and we are going to take advantage of that and maximize commercial activities," said Mathema.

The Minister said Matabeleland North had great business growth potential.

"Matabeleland North is the heart beat of Zimbabwe because 40% of the electricity the country uses comes from here, most of the coal that is required and used in the country comes from here, the province has most of the Methane gas that is required in Zimbabwe," he said.

The minister also said government had plans of constructing an international wedding venue in the resort town where international celebrities would book for their weddings when they come to see the majestic Victoria Falls.

"If it is indeed why should we not have an international wedding centre here where international visitors when they come and see the Victoria Falls they get married and wed at the same time," he said.

