Nigeria: I Was Under a Spell, Says Man Who Stabbed Girlfriend

Akure — The 24-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in Ondo State for calling him a 'lazy youth', Saliu Ladayo, has blamed the devil for his actions, saying he was under a spell when he killed the 19-year-old Confidence Nwama at Oshinle area of Akure metropolis.

Ladayo said this at the weekend when he paraded by the Ondo State police command, alongside other suspects, which included a three-man gang that beheaded a commercial motorcycle rider, popularly known as okada rider.

While narrating what transpired to The Guardian, he said: "After she returned from writing her West African Examination, some people on the street told her I came home with another woman. She was so annoyed that she came to my place penultimate Saturday, very angry with me, saying a girl came to her that I came to ask her out.

"She started cursing me that if I make love to another girl, I won't make it in life. I appealed to her to cool down, that why would she lay curse on me. I told her I can't do that and I returned the curse back to her. She left in annoyance.

"She returned on May 15 and I asked her to forgive me and we were talking. I said she should return the curse and she said she couldn't do that and I seized her phone. We were both inside dragging the phone. I was begging her to return the curse and she went out to tell one of our neighbours that I seized her phone.

"I told the woman what she did and the woman left to call another neighbour, but before she (first neighbour) came back, I didn't know what came over me; I went to take a knife and stabbed her to death," Ladayo said.

A source had earlier revealed that Ladayo and the deceased had incessant disagreement as the former reportedly complained that his lover used to abuse him and ridicule him, labeling him a lazy youth with misfortunes.

According to her, "both of them were in the house on the fateful day when an argument ensued between them and the argument led to a fight, which led the man to take a knife and stab the girl on her chest and other parts of her body."

She added that people in the neighbourhood promptly rushed into the house when they heard the cry of the deceased, who was found in a pool of her own blood, gasping for survival. The Guardian gathered that all efforts to save her life proved abortive as she reportedly gave up the ghost on her way to the hospital in the metropolis.

Four other suspects were also nabbed by the police for kidnapping a four-year old boy, Chidozie Nnanna Okafor, along Ofosu, Ondo State, and releasing him 18 days after receiving ransom of N600,000 from his parents.

One of the suspects, Efe John, confessed thus: "It is true that we kidnapped the boy in Ofosu and we contacted his parent for ransom. They gave us N600,000 and we released the boy. Here we are today, we have been arrested by the police."

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, disclosed that the command's intelligence gathering led to the arrest of the suspects namely: John, Pius Udoh, Justine Anthony and John Cletus.

Joseph added that a motorcyclist, who was identified as Olawale Gbogi, was killed at Ihima in Kogi State by Abdulahi Shehu, Haruna Suberu and Onimisi Liberty after they tricked him with N3,000 as transport fare to take them from Ikare Akoko in Ondo State to Ihima in Kogi State.

According to him, the suspects directed Gbogi to a bush path on getting to Ihima where he was beaten to coma and dispossessed of his handset. Shehu took the motorcycle and handset to Akure for sale, while Haruna, Onimisi and one Rabiu who is still at large, reportedly killed and beheaded Gbogi.

"The head was allegedly taken in a polythene bag to the house of one Dada Alabi, an herbalist by Onimisi Liberty but he (Dada) refused to take it from him. The head is said to be currently in possession of Rabiu, now at large, while the remaining body of the victim has not been found.

"Onimisi Liberty initially stated that his 'Oga' in Abuja, one Alhaji Abdul Rama, needed human head and the head has been sent to him but when he met face to face with the said Alhaji Abdul Rama, he recanted his statement and instead said that the head is with Rabiu, who is now at large.

"Investigation is ongoing to recover both the head and other body parts of the victim while the suspects will soon appear in court," Joseph said, revealing that the command swung into action after a tip, which led to the arrest of Shehu with the stolen handset and motorcycle.

"It still baffles us how this young man will decide to leave Ikare Akoko for Okenne in Kogi State for just N3,000 fare and what has happened to him is now history. It is very unfortunate," Joseph said.

The PPRO urged residents, especially commercial motorcyclists in the state, to be mindful of those they engage in the course of business transaction, assuring that all the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly after investigations are concluded on the matters.