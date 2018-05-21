Nigeria: Govt Wants to Assassinate Me, Wike Alleges

Port Harcourt — Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Government has concluded plans to assassinate him.

Wike made the claim during his administration's third year anniversary thanksgiving service at the Living Faith Church, Port Harcourt, yesterday which was attended by former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Patience, traditional rulers and prominent leaders of the state.

The governor explained that intelligence report at his disposal revealed that that the assassination plot was programmed to take place in a crowded place, thereafter, the authorities would claim that he was killed due to accidental discharge.

He said because of the gravity of the plot, it had become imperative for him to alert Nigerians about Federal Government's dastardly intentions.

Wike also alleged that the APC-led government had tried to use the Inspector General of Police to plant millions of dollars and AK 47 riffles at his Abuja residence, saying the Police had even sought search warrant from an Abuja court to search his home, all in a bid to have evidence against him.

However, the Court ruled last week that the Police could not search his Abuja residence because the constitutional immunity he enjoys.

"I am not afraid of my residence being searched by the Police, but I know their evil intention," he said.

The governor, however, said that the wicked schemes would not intimidate him, as he remained committed to the defense of democracy and Rivers State.

He said he was optimistic that the assassination plot would fail, because God would continue to defend him against all the evil forces contending with him.

"The level of conspiracy against Rivers State is unfortunate. Instead of focusing on governance, they focus on how to assassinate me or frame me up," he added.

Wike pointed out that the state government was thanking God for his protection in the face of continuous plots by agents of the APC and the Federal Government.

"We are born to win, we are born to reign. We are destined for greatness. While other states are commissioning wheelbarrows, we are commissioning infrastructure," he stated.

He added that in spite of the declaration by the former governor that his administration would not be able to pay salaries let alone do projects, his administration had succeeded in delivering outstanding projects.

He further urged Christian spiritual leaders to charge their members to participate in the 2019 general elections.

The presiding pastor of Living Faith Church, D-Line, Pastor Isaac Folaji, said when Christians thank God, it engenders growth and blessings from Heaven.

He also pointed out that thanksgiving enhances God's protection and financial multiplication, noting that as a result of the dedication service, God would bless Rivers State.