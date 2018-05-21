Nigeria: Clerics Task Parents, Youths On Family Values, Wealth Acquisition

Parents have been urged to instill enduring virtues in their children as their contribution to the betterment of the society. The Justice, Development and Peace Centre (JDPC) of Holy Family Catholic Church, FESTAC Town, noted that if more attention were given to grooming young people in homes, the society would become a better place.

The group made the call at its 20th anniversary celebration while also commemorating the international day of the family with the theme 'Families and inclusive societies.'

Coordinator of JDPC, Mrs. Grace Adigwe, said parents should cherish and strive to be good role models to their wards. "Family values do not come from being wealthy, rather, it is the generosity, humility and love built into the children that make families stronger."

Chairman of the event, Dr. Sylvester Edet-Bassey, said: "When parents lead a life of integrity, their children are more likely to follow in the same path and turn out to be responsible citizens in society. What we have today is that the economy is hard and parents are not always available."

In the same vein, a cleric has warned youths not to engage in criminal activities in their pursuit of money or fame as such things do not last and wealth made through nefarious and corrupt means are short-lived. He made this known at a conference tagged Ten Times Better, organised recently by Pastor Victor Oyelowo, the convener of Salt and Light conference and pastor of The First Baptist Church, Sango, Ogun State.

The guest speaker, Solomon Kpandei, urged young people to develop the right mindset towards finance by shunning negative perception of money. "The renewal of the mind is the starting point to material prosperity because your financial status is as a result of your mind. This will help you identify and practice the principle of building wealth.

"Money is a good servant but a bad master and people are encouraged never to allow money take the place of God in their lives. It is God that gives power to make wealth and teaches the hands to profit hence we must constantly call to him for his wisdom and power to excel in our finances," he said.