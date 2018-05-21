Nigeria: Cleric Warns Politicians On Jostle for 2019 Elections

The Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop, Diocese of Remo, the Most Rev. Olusina Fape, has called on politicians to be mindful of their promises during electioneering campaigns.

Fape, who stated this during the second session of the 12th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Remo with the theme: "Religion & Work Ethics As Tools For Economic Revival," which ended yesterday at St. Matthias' Anglican Church, Isote, Sagamu, Ogun State, described politics as a form of business in Nigeria and lamented that politicians at the moment are more of a curse to this nation than being a blessing.

He noted that one area where activities are very much pronounced today is in the arena of politics because of its many attractions, adding that reasons for allocating to parliamentarians the so-called "constituency allowance" is to touch the lives of those they are representing at the grassroots.

"Unfortunately, the funds are spent without making any positive contributions to the lives of the members of their various constituencies where and when needed.

"They are devourers devouring the economy of this nation and sadly, Christians in politics are taking the back seat."

He, therefore, called on genuine politicians, especially those who profess to be Christians in politics, to rise up and speak out to save Nigeria's economy from collapse.

The cleric, who berated the attitude of many civil servants, especially Christians who tell lies, manipulate and falsify information because they want to remain in government and keep their jobs, also chided those who willfully absent themselves from work and boldly collect salaries.