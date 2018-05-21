21 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Cleric Warns Politicians On Jostle for 2019 Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isaac Taiwo

The Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos and Bishop, Diocese of Remo, the Most Rev. Olusina Fape, has called on politicians to be mindful of their promises during electioneering campaigns.

Fape, who stated this during the second session of the 12th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Remo with the theme: "Religion & Work Ethics As Tools For Economic Revival," which ended yesterday at St. Matthias' Anglican Church, Isote, Sagamu, Ogun State, described politics as a form of business in Nigeria and lamented that politicians at the moment are more of a curse to this nation than being a blessing.

He noted that one area where activities are very much pronounced today is in the arena of politics because of its many attractions, adding that reasons for allocating to parliamentarians the so-called "constituency allowance" is to touch the lives of those they are representing at the grassroots.

"Unfortunately, the funds are spent without making any positive contributions to the lives of the members of their various constituencies where and when needed.

"They are devourers devouring the economy of this nation and sadly, Christians in politics are taking the back seat."

He, therefore, called on genuine politicians, especially those who profess to be Christians in politics, to rise up and speak out to save Nigeria's economy from collapse.

The cleric, who berated the attitude of many civil servants, especially Christians who tell lies, manipulate and falsify information because they want to remain in government and keep their jobs, also chided those who willfully absent themselves from work and boldly collect salaries.

Nigeria

Nigerians Groan As Health Workers Continue Strike

Kuni Tyessi writes that with the strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions, activities in secondary and tertiary health… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.