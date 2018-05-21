Nigeria: BBC Hausa Service Opens 2018 Women's Writing Contest

The BBC Hausa short story writing competition is calling for entries. The competition is open to women writing in Hausa, irrespective of their nationality or experience.

The entries must be engaging works of fiction on any topic and should be between 1000 to 1500 words.Speaking about the competition, Editor, BBC Hausa Service, Jimeh Saleh, said: "Since launching the contest two years ago, it has provided platform for budding and established women writers to showcase their creativity and share their stories. We had over 400 entries last year and the stories had unique and fascinating perspectives on the daily challenges women face, especially in Hausa communities."

The editor disclosed that last year's edition of the yearly contest was won by Maimuna Sani Beli, adding that the panel of judges termed her idea about exploration of life after death as bold and creative.

Commenting on her winning, Maimuna Sani Beli said: "Up to this period, whenever I remember that moment when I was informed of my emergence as the winner of the BBC Hausa Short Story Writing Contest for Women, I smile to myself. Even though I was known as a fiction writer, I was only known within a narrow circle of the reading public that had read my books. But now anywhere I go and I mention my name people recognise me as the BBC Heroine. Winning this competition has opened a lot of doors for me in the world of fiction writing."

Sansanin 'Yan Gudun Hijira, a story that narrates the plight of victims of the Boko Haram crisis, won the first edition.The panel of judges will select one winner and two runners-up, who will each, receive a cash prize and plaque at a special awards night in the first week of October at Abuja. Entry for the competition closes on Midnight of July 8. For further details visit: labari.bbchausa@bbc.co.uk. or bbchausa.com.