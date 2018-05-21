Rwanda: Featured - KPMG Rwanda Pays Tribute Genocide Victims Buried at Nyanza Memorial

Staff members and the management of KPMG Rwanda last week visited Nyanza Genocide Memorial in Kicukiro District to pay tribute to victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.Their visit to the memorial was in line with the national wide 24th commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Led by the KPMG Rwanda senior management, the employees began the event by a Walk to Remember from ETO Kicukiro to Nyanza Memorial Site.During the walk, KPMG Rwanda management noted that the exercise was in memory of the painful journey made by the Tutsi who sought refuge at the technical school but were made to walk to their death at Nyanza hill.Upon arrival at the memorial site, they laid wreaths on mass graves and observed a minute of silence in honor of the victims.

Andrew Nekuse, a director at KPMG Rwanda said that as they walked, they could only imagine the extreme pain of the victims and how cruel human beings can be when led by hatred ideology." As we honour the victims interred in these graves, we are demonstrating our utmost respect to them, but also wish that every staff member leaves with a commitment of fight the genocide ideology and other related vices, to make sure such calamity never happens again anywhere," he said.

Nyanza memorial site is home to 12, 000 victims including 3,000 who were killed at the Nyanza hill. Other remains were collected from different parts of Kigali.

The site also is the symbol of the failure of the international community which failed to save the victims, when they needed them the most.

From 7-11April 1994, over 2,000 Tutsi refugees camped at ETO Kicukiro under the protection of the Belgian troops affiliated to the United Nations. The Belgian contingent formed the backbone of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR). The troops, however, were pulled out of Rwanda on April 11, 1994 even as terrified refugees knelt and pleaded with them to stay. However their pleas fell on deaf ears as they responded by shooting in the air and drove off in their jeeps.

Their departure coincided with the arrival of the genocidal government forces and more Interahamwe militia who walked the victims to the Nyanza site and killed them there.