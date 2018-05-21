19 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Jackie Mgido Launches in Kenya, Heads for Uganda . . . Woman Gives Her All to the Beauty Quest

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chiedza Matenga

Hollywood based make-up artist and founder of Vault Cosmetics, Jackie Mgido, is inspiring women all over the continent. She aspires that women feel comfortable and look beautiful in make-up that makes them all natural and comfortable.

She recently was in Kenya and re-branded Vault Cosmetics to her name as Jackie Mgido Cosmetics.

When it comes to Zimbabwe, she visits home more than quite enough to teach ladies or promote and maybe give out some make-overs.

"I feel very motivated and optimistic. Kenya opened my eyes to the strength of the brand's potential," she said.

"My vision is to educate, create jobs and spread the JaqueMgido brand throughout the whole of Africa," she adds.

Jackie, who has worked with some A-list Hollywood actors and actresses, such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and is excited over the re-branding of her work.

"Vault has just rebranded to Jacquemgido cosmetics. We are now in Zimbabwe, Kenya and now headed for Uganda."

Something is also cooking in Jackie's mind and yes, it has something to do with food as well!

"Now I work with the new stars in Hollywood; Chefs. I mostly work on Food Network with the Hollywood Star Chefs. It definitely was the original plan to make cosmetics for Africa but we have just discovered the world wants us including the US and our online site and Amazon are awesome right now," Jackie added.

She highlighted; "I work in Hollywood as a 706 union makeup artist. I have no time to start a studio here yet. But globally the team is pretty much selling to everyone online through our website and Amazon and business is brisk."

Lintons is one of the largest cosmetic distributors in East Africa and was started by Dr Joyce Gikunda. This is where Jacque Mgido's product range is being carried as it continues to cover the face of the globe bit by bit.

Zimbabwe

MDC-T Primary Elections Marred By Logistical Chaos and Violence

PRIMARY elections for the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC-T party were this weekend marred by organisational chaos and incidents… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.