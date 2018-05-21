Hollywood based make-up artist and founder of Vault Cosmetics, Jackie Mgido, is inspiring women all over the continent. She aspires that women feel comfortable and look beautiful in make-up that makes them all natural and comfortable.

She recently was in Kenya and re-branded Vault Cosmetics to her name as Jackie Mgido Cosmetics.

When it comes to Zimbabwe, she visits home more than quite enough to teach ladies or promote and maybe give out some make-overs.

"I feel very motivated and optimistic. Kenya opened my eyes to the strength of the brand's potential," she said.

"My vision is to educate, create jobs and spread the JaqueMgido brand throughout the whole of Africa," she adds.

Jackie, who has worked with some A-list Hollywood actors and actresses, such as Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and is excited over the re-branding of her work.

"Vault has just rebranded to Jacquemgido cosmetics. We are now in Zimbabwe, Kenya and now headed for Uganda."

Something is also cooking in Jackie's mind and yes, it has something to do with food as well!

"Now I work with the new stars in Hollywood; Chefs. I mostly work on Food Network with the Hollywood Star Chefs. It definitely was the original plan to make cosmetics for Africa but we have just discovered the world wants us including the US and our online site and Amazon are awesome right now," Jackie added.

She highlighted; "I work in Hollywood as a 706 union makeup artist. I have no time to start a studio here yet. But globally the team is pretty much selling to everyone online through our website and Amazon and business is brisk."

Lintons is one of the largest cosmetic distributors in East Africa and was started by Dr Joyce Gikunda. This is where Jacque Mgido's product range is being carried as it continues to cover the face of the globe bit by bit.