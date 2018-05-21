19 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Food Fair Called Off At Cape Town School After 7 'Drunk' Children Taken to Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
Alcohol abuse (file photo).

A food fair at a Cape Town school was called off on Saturday after children, suspected to be drunk, were found passed out on the pavement and in taxis by law enforcement officers.

Spokesperson Wayne Dyason said at least seven youngsters were being taken to hospital to be assessed.

"Law enforcement officers in Wynberg were called out to a complaint at a [local] school, [relating to] children behaving in an unruly manner outside the school property," he said.

Pupils of various schools had been attending the function, and on arrival, the officers found a number of children passed out on the pavement and lying in taxis.

"The allegation was that alcohol had been given to the pupils from the taxis."

Some of the children were vomiting and ambulances were called to assist those in distress.

"The officers also cleared the school of all children and the event was stopped on the request of the school," Dyason said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Henri van Breda to Hear Judgment Today

The Western Cape High Court is on Monday expected to deliver judgment in the case of triple murder accused Henri van… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.