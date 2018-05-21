21 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mbande Vows to Turn Police Into a Force to Reckon With

By Peter Kamasa

The Newly appointed head coach of Police FC, Albert Joel Mphande, has admitted that competing for the league title is not among his priorities this season.

The Zambian tactician was speaking in a post-match interview to Times Sport on Saturday after his side overpowered Espoir 3-0 at Kicukiro Stadium.

Right back Issa Zappy Ishimwe opened the scoring in the 19th minute before forwards Dominique Ndayishimiye and Justin Mico completed the rout in the 45th and 87th minute.

"Much as I would love to see us (Police FC) winning the league, it's out of reach this season. My priority right now is to build a strong team for the future, starting with next season. There is a lot to be worked on but, together, we will get there," Mbande said.

The emphatic win over Rusizi-based Espoir was Mbande's third consecutive victory with the law enforcers side out of three games in charge since joining the club last month.

"The job at Police is a new challenge for me, a good one I would say. We are starting to build momentum and being more aggressive with positive results, which we desparately need. I am adapting quickly than I anticipated," he said.

Mbande, who joined Police last month, ended his playing career with a lifetime injury he suffered in 1998 while playing for French club, Olympique Marseille. He holds a EUFA B coaching licence. He also played for Lusaka Dynamos, Zamaco and Eagle Stars in Zambia.

Police FC are in fifth place on the 16-team table, with 36 points. AS Kigali top the table with 45 points, followed by second-placed APR, who are one point adrift.

Saturday

Police 3-0 Espoir

Kirehe 0-2 Sunrise

