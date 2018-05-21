Kenya: Here's How the Weather Will Look Like in Next Three Days

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country including Rift Valley, Western Kenya, northern and central regions for the next three days.

The department's director Mr Peter Ambenje said several areas within Lake Victoria basin, highlands along the Rift Valley, and Central highlands, including Nairobi area, will continue receiving rainfall with heavy rainfall likely to be received in the said areas during the forecast period.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 50mm is expected tomorrow (Monday) in parts of Western, Central and North Rift Valley, Northern and Central regions," said Mr Ambenje.

He said that counties likely to be affected include Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Mandera, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Baringo, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisii, Nyamira, Laikipia, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Muranga and Nyeri.

"Flooding is likely to continue over low-lying and poorly drained areas that have already been receiving heavy rainfall while there is also a possibility of land-slides occurring in areas where the soils have become saturated with rain and flood waters," he said.

The director added that north western region and the Coast will also continue receiving rainfall for much of the forecast period while only areas in the north and south eastern parts of the country likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.

WEATHER PATTERN

According to the latest five-day forecast covering between May 19 and 23, counties of Turkana, West Pokot and Samburu will experience morning rains and afternoon showers over few places for the next three days.

Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi Counties will experience cloudy mornings with a possibility of rains over few places giving way to sunny intervals while showers will be experienced over several places in the afternoon.

The Coastal strip covering counties of Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience morning and early afternoon showers over few places for the three days.

Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori Counties will experience rains over few places in the morning giving way to showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon over several places falling to lows of 7 degrees Celsius.

The same weather pattern will also be experienced by Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia Counties.

In the north eastern counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo will experience rains over few places in the morning with possibility of showers in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, counties of Kitui, Makueni, Machakos and Taita Taveta will experience mainly sunny intervals during the day with possibility of showers in the evening.