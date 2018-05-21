20 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 3 Police Officers Face Suspension for Not Assisting Katlego Joja's Family

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: South African Police Service
South African Police Service officer's badge (file photo).

Three police officers who did not assist Katlego Joja's family when they reported her missing will be served with suspension letters on Monday, the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has said.

"I am personally not happy in the manner in which the Joja's family has been handled [by] the officers at the local police station," Nkosi-Malobane added.

"This has prompted us as authorities to institute disciplinary actions against those individuals who were found not providing the necessary service as required."

Nkosi-Malobane who visited the area on Saturday said they will also redeploy two senior managers to other stations.

The body of the missing 10-year-old was found in the Moretele River in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Sunday, May 6, police said.

Joja from Mamelodi was last seen on May 3 at her home.

Police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso previously said community members spotted the "lifeless body" floating in the river.

Nkosi-Malobane said investigations into her murder were still in the preliminary stages.

"As Gauteng Law Enforcement Agencies, we made a commitment that no one will tarnish the good name of the police under our watch. We apologise to the family once again for having experienced the kind of service which is not in line with the Batho Pele principles."

Source: News24

South Africa

Henri van Breda to Hear Judgment Today

The Western Cape High Court is on Monday expected to deliver judgment in the case of triple murder accused Henri van… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.