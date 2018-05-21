21 May 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: New Committee Tasked to Turn Kigali Golf Club Into Tourism Hub

By Jejje Muhinde

The Kigali Golf Club assembly has elected executive committee, which will serve for two years.

According to Davis Kashaka, who was reelected the club captain, the main task at hand for the new mandate is to turn the newly inaugurated Kigali Golf Club into a hub for golf tourism on the continent. The facility was officially launched on May 10.

"We have quite a lineup of goals and targets to achieve in the next two years, and as the new committee we are committed to accomplish them. The ultimate task we were given is to turn the facility into a golf tourism hub," hetold Sunday Sport on Friday.

After being nominated by the club members, Marcel Byusa was reelected as president, while Desire Rusatira will be his deputy. Alex Sugi was elected secretary general.

Davis Kashaka will be assisted by Andrew Kulaige, while Alice Rwigema was elected as the lady captain.

The 8-member committee also includes Brenda Muteteri, who was elected as house member, with Eugene Muregeka named the course member.

The house member is primarily in charge of the club house management, while the course member is responsible for daily management and maintenance of the golf course.

The 9-hole state-of-the-art golf facility, worth $3 million, is set to host a friendly one-day competition on July 4 between Kigali Golf Club and Entebbe Golf Club of Uganda.

