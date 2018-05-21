21 May 2018

Rwanda Crowned Challenge Trophy Champions

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda's junior handball team overcame Uganda 32-17 on Sunday at Namboole Stadium to successfully retain International Handball Federation Africa Zone 5B Challenge title.

The Rwandan youngsters hadstruggled to prepare for the week-long regional tournament and almost pulled out.

The youngsters knocked out counterparts of Kenya in semi-finals on Saturday with a 29-22 win, while Uganda advanced to the final after beating Ethiopia 35-21 in another epic semi-final.

In 2016, Rwanda U-20 men's handball team claimed their first regional title after defeating hosts Uganda in the final of the biennial IHF Africa Zone 5B Challenge Trophy tournament.

By retaining the crown, Rwanda automatically qualified for the 2019 Africa Under-20 Handball Championships. The host country and dates of the continental showpiece are yet to be announcend by the Confederation of African Handball.

Sunday

Final

Rwanda 32-27 Uganda

Third place

Ethiopia 29-22 Kenya

