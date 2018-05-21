Nigeria: Birnin-Gwari - Armed Bandits Attack Another Kaduna Community, Abduct Housewives

A week after the chief of Army staff, Tukur Buratai, asked soldiers stationed in the Birnin-Gwari axis of Kaduna State to flush out armed bandits that have been terrorising and killing people in the area, three housewives have been forcefully abducted in Maganda village of the community.

They were kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday in the local government.

Disclosing the new development to PRNigeria, a top member of Birnin-Gwari Vanguards for Security and Good Governance who pleaded anonymity said that the armed bandits arrived in the middle of the night to attack the Maganda village.

He said: "Last night around 1.30 a.m., some armed bandits invaded Maganda community and started shooting sporadically. After a while they invaded the residence of Alhaji Adamu Nakwalla and abducted three wives. They later released one of the wives with a telephone number to contact them.

"Before the incident, they had sent a warning message to the people in the community that they would come soon.

"No life was lost but a young man in the community sustained bullet injury

"As at the time of the attack, there was neither security post nor security personnel in Maganda. In fact, we have no single police post in the area."

Meanwhile, Between January and May, many communities in Birnin-Gwari local government of Kaduna State have come under attacks by armed bandits.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported the various attacks in Birnin-Gwari by the armed bandits.The attackers appear to pick villages at random, as there appears to be no pointer as to what informs their choice.

Both thickly and sparsely populated communities have been attacked, and some were looted, while for some, nothing was taken. Some have had their houses burnt, while some were spared.

The casualty rate in all the attacks in the past five months has also been high. No less than 162 persons have been shot or stabbed to death including 11 soldiers who were ambushed and killed.

The army has now stationed a battalion in Birnin-Gwari in a bid to stem the attacks.

After announcing the battalion, Mr Buratai met with President Muhammadu Buhari who had also condemned the killings in the Kaduna local government.

I received a briefing from the Chief of Army Staff this afternoon. The Army recently established a new battalion in Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State, in addition to other deployments in troubled parts of the country. Our commitment to the peace and security of Nigeria is total. pic.twitter.com/PpSfHlMT3B

- Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 17, 2018

The police and other security agencies are yet to speak on the latest attack.