Rwanda/Zambia: Junior Wasps Out of Afcon Qualifiers

The National U20 football team bowed out of qualifiers for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals yesterday after they were held to 1-1 draw in Lusaka.

Zambia will now face either Burundi or Sudan in the third and final round of qualifiers.

The African champions Zambia progressed to with a 3-1 aggregate win over Vicent Mashami's youngsters who lost the first-leg 2-0 a fortnight ago at Kigali Stadium.

In Saturday's clash at Nokoloma Stadium, both played a balanced and calm game at the beginning with no major threats at either side. Rwanda came close to taking the lead through Christian Nishimwe but his set piece was parried for a corner.

After 28 minutes, forward Gilbert Nshimyumuremyi surprised goalie Prince Byalya with a wide range banger but his shot hit the crossbar before the two youthful sides went for a break still goalless.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Mwiya Malumo put the hosts ahead which was cancelled out by Belgium-based Samuel Guellette in the 73rd minute.

With 5 minutes to play, Zambia had a chance to take the lead for a second time but Francisco Mwepu's penalty was saved by goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.

The visitors ended the 1-all draw with one man down after skipper Prince Buregeya was sent off in injury time for a foul.