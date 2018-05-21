Rwanda: Thousands Set for Kigali Peace Marathon Today

About 8000 athletes from different parts of the world are expected to flock the streets of Kigali today for the 14th edition of Kigali International Peace Marathon that starts at Amahoro National Stadium.

The Kigali international peace marathon was started 13 years ago in a drive to promote peace after the devastating 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi that claimed over one million lives in a 100 days.

Like in the previous editions, today's race is divided into three categories; the 42km marathon, half marathon of 21km and a 10-kilometre run for peace.

The 21km half marathon starts this morning 7:30am from Amahoro stadium via RDB, Chez Ndegeye, Tigo center, Gacuriro back to 'Chez' Ndengeye and then back to Amahoro stadium while the 42km full marathon will be twice the half marathon and starts at 8:45am.

The 10km run for Peace will also start from Amahoro stadium via RDB, Kigali heights, Primature (Prime Minister's Office) and then back to Amahoro stadium.

Since its inaugural edition, no Rwandan has ever won the 42km marathon. In 2015, Jean Baptiste Ruvubi came close to making history but finished second behind gold medalist Ezekial Omullo Kemboi of Kenya, who used 2 hours, 18 minutes and 15 seconds.

In 2006, legendary long distance and cross country runner Dieudonne Disi became the first and only Rwandan to win the men's half marathon before Salome Nyirarukundo replicated the feat to become the first Rwandan to claim gold in the women's half marathon.

Today, Rwanda's hopes for a gold medal will be spearheaded by Nyirarukundo who will be seeking to defend her gold medal in the half marathon and Felicien Muhitira, one of the most experienced and professional athletes that the country has. He will be competing in the men's half marathon.

The winners of the 42km marathon in both men and women's categories will walk away with Rwf2million, silver medalists will get Rwf1.6million while Bronze medalists will pocket 1.4million. The fourth and fifth finishers get Rwf1million and Rwf800,000 respectively.

In the half marathon, gold medalist will take Rwf1million cash prize while first and second runners-up will be awarded Rwf700,000 and Rwf500,0000 respectively.

Can a Rwandan win the 42km marathon?

Sunday Sport talked to some of the home athletes over the course of this week as they prepared for the race today.

Alexis Nizeyimana

If there is anyone carrying the country's flag and hopes in full-marathon, it has to be Alexis Nizeyimana. The 27-year old was the only Rwandan marathoner at the XXI Commonwealth Games last month in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

"I am fit and well prepared for the race. Since the Commonwealth Games, I took no break. I have been training hard and I hope my efforts will pay off. My target is a podium finish." Nizeyimana said.

While Kenyan veteran Paul Kosjei Kibet holds the Kigali Peace Marathon record of 2:14:56 he registered in 2012, Nizeyimana's personal best stands at 2:13:06 and he will be seeking to better that performance today by winning the men's marathon race.

***************************************

Salome Nyirarukundo

Nyirarukundo, 20, has been the country's leading female athlete for the last two years, posting stellar performances and winning medals in different competitions in the country, on the continent and globally. Today, she seeks to defend the women's half-marathon title and become the first athlete to win two gold medals at the annual event.

"I am in a better shape and feel more energetic than when I won last year's half-marathon. My focus is on retaining the medal, I won't settle for nothing less than that. It's time we become masters of our own race." Nyirarukundo told Sunday Sport.

***************************************

Félicien Muhitira

The 23-year-old Muhitira, is the country's favourite in the men's half-marathon at the moment, has revealed his aim today is to compete for a gold medal in the 42km marathon.

"I have been training for the peace Marathon since early last month and I also took part in some competitions in Italy. I am ready and optimistic that I will do well in the race.

Muhitira will be making his fourth appearance in the Kigali International Peace Marathon since the 2014 where he finished in seventh position. He fell short of a podium finish by microseconds and finished fourth at the 2015 edition before finishing in fifth the following year.

Today

Half Marathon (21km) 7:30am

Full Marathon (42km) 8:45am

Run for Peace (10km) 8am